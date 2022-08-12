Behind the scenes in the Bahamas

BBN Tonight, LEX 18 Sports and our sports director Keith Farmer have the latest on the Kentucky basketball team's preseason trip to the Bahamas, where it's been a busy week!

Monday:

Bahamas Coverage DAY ONE (8-8-22)

The fun started on Monday, when the team arrived at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau. The Cats went right to the basketball court - or should we say, to the ballroom! Keith watched as members of the team, including Lance Ware, Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick, shook off the plane ride and got a few shots up inside their home for the week.

Following the shoot around, the team went to dinner, where they shared a meal with some of their biggest supporters and even a few Bahamian politicians. Once the meal was cleared, it was off to Coach John Calipari's room, where Keith was able to observe the first official team meeting of the trip. On the large pad of paper set up for the room to see, Calipari wrote in big, bold and blue writing:

"WHAT WE WANT TO SHOW:

1. PLAY FOR EACH [OTHER]

2. PLAY HARD

3. SPEED

4. FUN"

"You're playing for each other. You play for each other. You've been doing that," Calipari said during the meeting. "We're starting to empower you already. Normally it takes me until February and we're doing this stuff already."

Tuesday:

Bahamas Coverage, DAY TWO (8-9-22)

This was the team's only real practice before the exhibition games got underway in the Bahamas, and we got to watch it.

Keith reported the two players who arrived the earliest for practice were graduate transfer guard Antonio Reeves and sophomore forward Daimion Collins.

Here are his main takeaways from open practice:

It wasn't all work for the Cats on Tuesday! The team also got to enjoy a day on the water, which means we got to enjoy... Watching them have a day on the water! Although we hate that Keith got left on the dock...

Here's the video Keith captured of the team boarding the boat and hitting the sea, including the moment Coach Calipari morphed into the team photographer:

According to Keith, UK associate coach Orlando Antigua was the one who tried to get Keith to join them on the water! Maybe if he would have been wearing this sailboat shirt, things would have gone differently...

Regardless, Coach O was still kind enough to give us a scouting report on Kentucky's first opponent, the Dominican Republic National Select Team. That's a program close to Antigua's heart, as the Dominican Republic is his home country and he spent two seasons as the national team's head coach from 2013-15.

It's also the exhibition game he'll be coaching the Cats during, since Calipari prefers to watch these international, pre-season games from a different vantage point. Each assistant coach will have a turn in the head coach's chair this week.

Keith talked about all of that and more with Coach O, here:

Orlando Antigua previews Bahamas games (8-9-22)

Keith also talked with the founder and president of BD Global, Brooks Downing, who is one of the key organizers for the trip.

Here's their conversation:

Keith interviews BD Global CEO, Brooks Downing in the Bahamas (9-10-22)

Wednesday:

It's finally game day for the Kentucky Wildcats!

Keith arrived early for the Cats' 7 p.m. tip off against the Dominican Republic. That's where he found CJ Fredrick, who was the first player warming up for the game.

That's no surprise, since Fredrick has been waiting for over a year and a half to return to the court following a series of injuries at both Iowa and Kentucky.

Of course, blue got in! Check out this video of the crowd heading into the ballroom before the start of the game:

Kentucky rolled to a dominate win against the Dominican Republic National Select Team, picking up a 108-56 victory in the first exhibition game of the trip. Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with 17 points, including 13 in the second half.

Daimion Collins was the breakout star of the game, recording 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal. The cherry on top of his all-around game came in the form of not one, but two jaw-dropping dunks.

It's hard to point to any other specific players as the "player of the game," since Kentucky's box score was stuffed with impressive numbers from top to bottom. Six Wildcats scored in double figures, and the team shot 56 percent from the floor, 42 percent from deep, and 93 percent from the free throw line.

Kentucky was playing with chemistry reminiscent of what you'd expect in a mid-season game; its veteran presence surely helped. Toppin was a vocal leader throughout the game and finished with eight points and a team-high three steals. As a group, the Cats dished out 28 assists, scored 23 points off of its opponent's turnovers and earned 30 fast break points, while committing just five turnovers in the process.

Adou Thiero was one of the major surprises of the night, with his seven points, three assists, three blocks, two steals and impressive defensive effort in 10 minutes of playing time. He used every second of that to his advantage, as he played in front of Big Blue Nation for the first time and worked through the freshman jitters.

LEX 18

"I was very nervous coming into the game. We were about to come down and get ready for the game, and my stomach is rumbling," Thiero told Keith Farmer after the game. "Once I got out there and saw all of the fans, I calmed down and just played my game."

His roommate, Oscar Tshiebwe, also helped him overcome his nerves.

"My teammates, they saw I was a little nervous. The older guys were telling me: 'Calm down - it's just another game," Thiero added. "'Go out there and play your game. All you have to do is play hard, and everything else will take care of itself.'"

Watch Keith's entire sit-down interview with Thiero here:

Keith also sat down with Chris Livingston, who was a standout in his own right in game one.

They talked about Livingston's take on the game, which teammate has become a mentor to him, and his own reaction to those insane Daimion Collins dunks:

One-on-one with Chris Livingston (8-11-22)

Thursday:

Bahamas Coverage, Thursday (8-11-22)

After a 52-point win, you'd think the team would have Thursday morning free. Nope!

Coach Calipari had his team back inside his suite bright and early to go over game tape, point out their mistakes, and issue corrections on how they can improve in game two. Keith also got the invite.

Here's a look at how Coach Cal broke down the team's defense and how they need to adjust their game to break through screens:

The meeting must have done the trick, because the Cats went from a 52-point win over the Dominican Republic to a 62-point win over Monterrey Tec. Kentucky won 102-40.

Seven Wildcats scored in double figures and four had double-doubles: Livingston, Toppin and Tshiebwe had point/rebound double-doubles, while Wheeler's came in the form of points and assists. For the second-straight game, Kentucky connected on more than 50 percent of its field goal, making 53.3 percent Thursday night. UK also won big on the boards, 65-22, while forcing 16 Monterrey Tec turnovers thanks to eight blocked shots and ten steals. Lance Ware did not play for precautionary reasons (sore left shoulder).

During the broadcast, Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw wore 606 shirts to honor the flood victims in eastern Kentucky:

Keith Farmer

Plus, Ware and Oscar Tshiebwe are wearing custom shoes this week, made by a local business here in Lexington, to continue to raise money for the victims, as well.

LEX 18's Sean Moody has the story:

Wildcats pay tribute to flood victims (8-11-22)

Friday:

No game for the Wildcats today, but that doesn't mean the team is relaxing by the pool all afternoon.

In fact, they started their morning volunteering with Samaritan's Feet.

Keith Farmer

It's an organization Calipari and the basketball program have grown close to in recent years. Samaritan's Feet is a humanitarian aid organization that serves and inspires hope by providing shoes to those in need around the world.

The team did a similar service activity several months ago in western Kentucky, following the devastating tornadoes in that part of the state.

This time, they joined forces in the Bahamas.

"Samaritan’s Feet believes that a new pair of shoes and the act of foot-washing can provide a tangible foundation of hope and the opportunity for a better life, prompt children to focus in school and families not to worry, and protect feet to decrease the possibility of getting a foot-borne disease," according to the organization's web page.

"Samaritan’s Feet serves and inspires hope in children by providing shoes as the foundation to a spiritual and healthy life resulting in the advancement of education and economic opportunities."

Keith Farmer will have more from the community service event, the rest of the day's activities, and a preview of Kentucky's next game throughout the evening on LEX 18 News and at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight

