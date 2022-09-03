BBN Gameday: Kentucky vs. Miami Ohio (9-3-22)

It's finally game day in the Bluegrass, again! Keith Farmer and Christi Thomas get you ready for Kentucky vs. Miami Ohio.

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming-only game info HERE.

Learn about the Redhawks, including more on their quarterback, who was selected to the Preseason All-MAC team as the first team QB, the experience on their offensive line, and what their head coach expects from the Wildcats. Plus, their receivers are HOW TALL?!

Then, Wildcat turned UK Sports Network analyst Jeremy Jarmon joins us to preview the matchup. He'll also break down some JJ Weaver tape for us, since there are high expectations for the junior linebacker this season. Plus, how will things change this week for Weaver with Jordan Wright unavailable?

Come fly with us around the UK football facilities, then take a walk down memory lane. We check in with Mark Stoops... Or we did, back in 2013...

Plus, Emily Goodman joins us with her BBN Gameday forecast! Should you grab a rain jacket before heading to Kroger Field Saturday night?

