BBN Tonight 4-22-21

Joel Justus and Tony Barbee are leaving to take jobs elsewhere. We'll talk about what this means for the basketball coaching staff. Plus, UK softball beats Louisville in spectacular fashion, there's another injury on the UK football team, and the volleyball team is speaking up for change.

Then, Keith and Anna catch up with former Kentucky offensive lineman, Drake Jackson. He talks about his preparations for the NFL Draft and what the BBN means to him.

There's plenty of news around the BBNBA... And the Kentucky Knicks! We have the latest.