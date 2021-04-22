Watch
Sports

Actions

Report says Justus is leaving UK for Arizona St.

Had been at Kentucky since 2014-'15
items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kentucky Vanderbilt Basketball
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 12:38:00-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — There are multiple reports that say University of Kentucky lead recruiter Joel Justus is leaving the program for the same job at Arizona State.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Justus came to Kentucky in the 2014-'15 season to be Director of Analytics. He was elevated to special assistant to the head coach for the 2015-'16 season. Finally he became a full-time assistant coach the next season where he also took over recruiting.

Justus helped land such players as Bam Adebayo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyler Herro, Ashton Hagens, Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley.

This could be the first of many off-season moves in the coaching staff for John Calipari.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight