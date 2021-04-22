Report says Justus is leaving UK for Arizona St.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — There are multiple reports that say University of Kentucky lead recruiter Joel Justus is leaving the program for the same job at Arizona State.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Kentucky assistant Joel Justus has elected to take the top assistant post under Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, a source told ESPN. Justus was the lead recruiter of many of the top prospects to go through Kentucky since 2016 https://t.co/pPNdabevuM — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 22, 2021

Justus came to Kentucky in the 2014-'15 season to be Director of Analytics. He was elevated to special assistant to the head coach for the 2015-'16 season. Finally he became a full-time assistant coach the next season where he also took over recruiting.

Justus helped land such players as Bam Adebayo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyler Herro, Ashton Hagens, Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley.

This could be the first of many off-season moves in the coaching staff for John Calipari.