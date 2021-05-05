BBN Tonight 5-4-21

We're still trying to solve the riddle of the Kentucky men's basketball assist coaching search. Does Wikipedia have the answer?! The UK men's soccer team has advanced to the next round of the NCAA Tournament, and the Kentucky track and field team continues to kill it. Plus, get your calendar out... because we all have plans for 2029!

Darren Headrick joins us to break down the latest in Kentucky baseball news. The team is on BUBBLE WATCH - what do they have to do to qualify for the NCAA Tournament? Plus, TJ Collett just keeps breaking records...

Then, the number one college men's tennis player in the COUNTRY joins us. It's Liam Draxl! Kentucky's men's and women's tennis teams are heading to the NCAA Championships, and Draxl walks us through his team's mentality heading into the post-season.

We also have an update on Kentucky football graduate assistant Ryan Finck's fundraiser and quest to become the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's man of the year. Click here for more information.