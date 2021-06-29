BBN Tonight 6-28-21

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are back, and they're bringing you the latest in UK sports news. Pro Football Focus is continuing its love for the UK football team. Hear what they have to say about Darian Kinnard and Chris Rodriguez before the season... PLUS the UK volleyball team has a huge week. We'll tell you how you can get invovled, and don't forget to vote for Madison Lilley HERE.

Then, Tom Leach joins the show to talk NIL in Kentucky, Davion Mintz's cryptic caption and Oscar Tshiebwe's return to campus. How cool was it to see the basketball team visit with Joe B. Hall over the weekend?!

Plus, Anna talks with UK rifle star Mary Tucker before she leaves for the Tokyo Olympics, while Tucker's teammate Will Shaner has already started bringing home gold medals.

One UK golfer is a repeat champion! Check out how Jacob Cook brought home the title "Lexington City Men's Golf Champion" for the second year in a row.

