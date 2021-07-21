BBN Tonight 7-20-21

It's Kentucky's time to shine at SEC Media Days! Hear from Mark Stoops, Josh Paschal and Darian Kinnard. Anna Tarullo hosts from the road, and Keith Farmer is live from the studio. First, hear from Coach Stoops as he speaks with the national media. He also weighs in on tight end Keaton Upshaw's serious injury.

Then, the Kentucky guys go local. The Wildcats talk with Lexington media, including BBN Tonight.

Plus, more eye-popping quotes from Kinnard and Paschal, including where Kinnard sees himself fitting in on the offensive line alongside LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal and why Paschal says the Cats can compete in the SEC East this season.

It's game 6 of the NBA Finals - WHO YA GOT?!

