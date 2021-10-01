BBN Tonight 9-30-21

It's that insane time of the year when all of the sports start to overlap. Luckily, we have you covered. Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo bring you the latest in Kentucky vs. Florida defense talk; hear from Brad White, Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square. Plus, UK men's basketball TV times and another W for the Kentucky volleyball team.

Dick Gabriel, AKA the Big Blue Insider, joins the show to discuss some sideline scoop from the South Carolina game, what the Cats need to do to get the win against the Gators, and why this game will be won in the trenches.

BBN Gameday

The UK women's basketball season started today - hear from head coach Kyra Elzy. She'll talk pre-season expectations, staff changes, Rhyne Howard's senior year, how March Madness is changing for women's basketball across the country, AND her own Big Blue Madness plans.

We've said it before and we'll say it again - more medals for Will Shaner and Mary Tucker! Check out what the UK rifle stars turned Olympians have done on the international stage this time.