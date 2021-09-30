More times and networks announced for UK Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Basketball team released several more non-conference start times and TV networks while the SEC released it's entire schedule.

To this point, every game will be on national television. Also making it on national TV is Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White game and the exhibition games with Kentucky Wesleyan and Miles College.

There are five games remaining as still To Be Determined. The opening game with Duke in the Champions Classic, home games against Albany and Central Michigan, the road game at Notre Dame and the home game against Tubby Smith and High Point.

