More times and networks announced for UK Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Basketball team released several more non-conference start times and TV networks while the SEC released it's entire schedule.
To this point, every game will be on national television. Also making it on national TV is Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White game and the exhibition games with Kentucky Wesleyan and Miles College.
There are five games remaining as still To Be Determined. The opening game with Duke in the Champions Classic, home games against Albany and Central Michigan, the road game at Notre Dame and the home game against Tubby Smith and High Point.
Date
|Opponent/Event
|Location
|Time
|TV
|Oct. 15
|Big Blue Madness
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Oct. 22
|Blue-White Game
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Oct. 29
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Nov. 5
|Miles College
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 pm.
|SEC Network
|Nov. 9
|vs. Duke
|Madison Square Garden (New York)
|TBD
|ESPN
|Nov. 12
|Robert Morris
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Nov. 16
|Mount St. Mary’s
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Nov. 19
|Ohio
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Nov. 22
|Albany
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov. 26
|North Florida
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Nov. 29
|Central Michigan
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 7
|Southern
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Dec. 11
|at Notre Dame
|Joyce Center (South Bend, Ind.)
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 18
|vs. Ohio State
|T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
|5:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Dec. 22
|Louisville
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dec. 29
|Missouri
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Dec. 31
|High Point
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|TBD
|TBD
|Jan. 4
|at LSU
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 8
|Georgia
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|6 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Jan. 11
|at Vanderbilt
|Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tenn.)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Jan. 15
|Tennessee
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|TBD
|ESPN/2
|Jan. 19
|at Texas A&M
|Reed Arena (College Station-Bryan, Texas)
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Jan. 22
|at Auburn
|Auburn Arena (Auburn, Ala.)
|1/1:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Jan. 25
|Mississippi State
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 29
|at Kansas
|Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Feb. 2
|Vanderbilt
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Feb. 5
|at Alabama
|Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
|8 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Feb. 8
|at South Carolina
|Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Feb. 12
|Florida
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|4 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Feb. 15
|at Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Feb. 19
|Alabama
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|Feb. 23
|LSU
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Feb. 26
|at Arkansas
|Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)
|2 p.m.
|CBS
|March 1
|Ole Miss
|Rupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|March 5
|at Florida
|Exactech Arena (Gainesville, Fla.)
|2 p.m.
|CBS