More times and networks announced for UK Basketball

Four games remain TBD
Randy Sartin/AP
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) brings the ball up court against Tennessee's Yves Pons (35) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Sep 30, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Basketball team released several more non-conference start times and TV networks while the SEC released it's entire schedule.

To this point, every game will be on national television. Also making it on national TV is Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White game and the exhibition games with Kentucky Wesleyan and Miles College.

There are five games remaining as still To Be Determined. The opening game with Duke in the Champions Classic, home games against Albany and Central Michigan, the road game at Notre Dame and the home game against Tubby Smith and High Point.

Date

Opponent/EventLocationTimeTV
Oct. 15Big Blue MadnessRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.SEC Network
Oct. 22Blue-White GameRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.SEC Network
Oct. 29Kentucky WesleyanRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.SEC Network
Nov. 5Miles CollegeRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 pm.SEC Network
Nov. 9vs. DukeMadison Square Garden (New York)TBDESPN
Nov. 12Robert MorrisRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.SEC Network
Nov. 16Mount St. Mary’sRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.SEC Network
Nov. 19OhioRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.SEC Network
Nov. 22AlbanyRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)TBDTBD
Nov. 26North FloridaRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.SEC Network
Nov. 29Central MichiganRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)TBDTBD
Dec. 7SouthernRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.SEC Network
Dec. 11at Notre DameJoyce Center (South Bend, Ind.)TBDTBD
Dec. 18vs. Ohio StateT-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)5:15 p.m.CBS
Dec. 22LouisvilleRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)6 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 29MissouriRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.SEC Network
Dec. 31High PointRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)TBDTBD
Jan. 4at LSUPete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.)7 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 8GeorgiaRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)6 p.m.SEC Network
Jan. 11at VanderbiltMemorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tenn.)7 p.m.ESPN/2
Jan. 15TennesseeRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)TBDESPN/2
Jan. 19at Texas A&MReed Arena (College Station-Bryan, Texas)8:30 p.m.SEC Network
Jan. 22at AuburnAuburn Arena (Auburn, Ala.)1/1:30 p.m.CBS
Jan. 25Mississippi StateRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)9 p.m.ESPN
Jan. 29at KansasAllen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)6 p.m.ESPN
Feb. 2VanderbiltRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.SEC Network
Feb. 5at AlabamaColeman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)8 p.m.ESPN/2
Feb. 8at South CarolinaColonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)7 p.m.ESPN/2
Feb. 12FloridaRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)4 p.m.ESPN/2
Feb. 15at TennesseeThompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)9 p.m.ESPN/2
Feb. 19AlabamaRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)1 p.m.CBS
Feb. 23LSURupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)9 p.m.ESPN/2
Feb. 26at ArkansasBud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)2 p.m.CBS
March 1Ole MissRupp Arena (Lexington, Ky.)7 p.m.ESPN/2
March 5at FloridaExactech Arena (Gainesville, Fla.)2 p.m.CBS
