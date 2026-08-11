BBN Tonight Dives Into Fall Football Practice and a Busy Weekend of Exhibitions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gamedays are right around the corner for a plethora of University of Kentucky squads, with several hosting exhibitions games over the weekend. Keith Farmer and Noah Cierzan are joined by the Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, to talk about fall football practices. Hannah Hamelback files the latest report on a dominant display for Kentucky volleyball, and Oscar Tshiebwe's return to Lexington over the weekend is highlighted on the latest episode of BBN Tonight.

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Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.