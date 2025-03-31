Noah hails from the Land of 10,000 Lakes where he grew a love for sports despite constant heartbreak from his hometown teams. His passion for sports and storytelling brought him to the east coast to attend Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications where he graduated in 2022. He joined LEX 18 as a sports multimedia journalist in June of 2025 and is excited to bring his excitement for storytelling to sports fans across the commonwealth.

Prior to moving to Lexington, Noah spent three years as a sports anchor with WPTZ, a NBC affiliate in Burlington, Vermont. He had the chance to cover multiple runs to the NCAA Tournament by University of Vermont men's basketball, as well as a national championship season from the men's soccer team. In 2023, Noah was recognized as the National Sports Media Association's (NSMA) Vermont Sportscaster of the Year.

In his free time, Noah enjoys hitting the links and looking for the best spots in town to grab a bite to eat. You can follow him on X (@ncierzan) and contact him via email, Noah.Cierzan@wlex.tv.