BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-12-24)

The Kentucky Men's basketball team has another tough road test in College Station against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Wildcats help preview the match.

On the women's basketball side, forward Ajae Petty sets history in Thursday night's Vanderbilt loss. Petty is the second Wildcat to achieve a 20-point 20 rebound double-double since Valerie Still in 1982. Pettyfinished with 23 points and 21 rebounds.

Kentucky Football's Trevin Wallace accepts his invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

