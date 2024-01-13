Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-12-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 20:00:02-05
Previewing Cats vs. Aggies (1-12-24)
Trevin Wallace to the Senior Bowl (1-12-24)

The Kentucky Men's basketball team has another tough road test in College Station against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Wildcats help preview the match.

On the women's basketball side, forward Ajae Petty sets history in Thursday night's Vanderbilt loss. Petty is the second Wildcat to achieve a 20-point 20 rebound double-double since Valerie Still in 1982. Pettyfinished with 23 points and 21 rebounds.

Kentucky Football's Trevin Wallace accepts his invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Positively LEX18