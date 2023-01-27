Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-26-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 26, 2023
Cats playing their roles (1-26-23)
Introducing Ray Davis (1-26-23)
Kentucky Track ranks top 5 (1-26-23)
Women's Tennis splits double header (1-26-23)

Coach Calipari addresses the change in his rotations. Cal says the Cats are feeling empowered and embracing the roles they play on the team.

Maggie Davis sits down one-on-one with Kentucky Football's newest running back, Ray Davis!

Kentucky Track & Field has been breaking records and is getting recognized for it.

