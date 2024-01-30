Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (1-29-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 20:00:18-05
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Stoops sit down (1-29-24)
An ugly win in Arkansas (1-29-24)
Excite night was a 10! (1-29-24)

Kentucky Football Head Coach Mark Stoops sat down one-on-one with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis to reflect on the season a bit and discuss the return of offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

Keith Farmer and Nick Lazaroff recap the ugly win the Kentucky Men's Basketball team achieved over Arkansas.

Excite night was exciting for sure! Junior Makenzie Wilson and fifth-year senior Raena Worley recorded their first career 10s!

