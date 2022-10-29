Watch Now
BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-28-22)

Originally aired on LEX 18 News at 7:30 p.m.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 20:01:00-04
UK football back in action v Tennessee (10-28-22)
Coach Calipari sit down (10-28-22)
Off Days: Grant Darbyshire

We're so close to game time! We hear updates from head football coach Mark Stoops!

Two Kentucky men's basketball players reunite on our show. We also get a sneak peek at Saturday's Kentucky basketball season preview. Keith Farmer sits down with head coach John Calipari.

Our next installment of Off Days featuring Grant Darybshire.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

