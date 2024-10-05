BBN Tonight full episode 10-4-24

We break down the bye week for UK football, and help Big Blue Nation come up with ways to spend some extra free time this weekend. Hear from Mark Stoops. Plus, we preview this year's Kentucky basketball Pro Day... with a little help, from first-year head coach, Mark Pope.

Then, we go behind-the-scenes at Kentucky basketball's "Banner Camp."

The Kentucky men's golf program is hosting an event in Lexington for the first time since 2015, and they're honoring a beloved Wildcat along the way. The inaugural "Cullan Brown Collegiate," named for the late Kentucky men’s golfer who died of osteosarcoma in 2020, is a 54-hole tournament which begins Monday at Lexington Country Club.

Stay with us because we have plenty of ways to fill your weekend with plenty of Wildcat action.

