BBN Tonight Full Episode (10-9-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 20:00:07-04
Report from Athens (10-9-23)
Post Georgia thoughts (10-9-23)
Tre Mitchell Mic'd Up (10-9-23)
Contract extension for Garrison, Mingione (10-9-23)

Kentucky fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 51-13 in Athens, Eli Gehn reports back from Sanford Stadium.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to discuss how the Cats can move forward.

The Men's basketball team announced itsPro Day will be held this Wednesday. We get up close and personal with grad Transfer Tre Mitchell ahead of it in a Mic'd Up segment.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

