BBN Tonight: full episode 11-14-24

Mark Pope is back to work following Kentucky's impressive win against No. 6 Duke; hear the latest from the Kentucky men's basketball head coach. The fall signing period is also open for collegiate basketball, and two more Cats have signed on the dotted line. Learn more about Acaden Lewis and Jasper Johnson, including our exclusive one-on-one interview with Johnson.

RELATED: Malachi Moreno joins BBN Tonight for Signing Day

The women's basketball team hosts Louisville this Saturday. Hear from head coach Kenny Brooks ahead of his first Battle of the Bluegrass.

Plus, UK offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan previews Kentucky vs. Murray State.

#BBN you have been amazing for us. We need your support for our biggest game of the season!#WeAreUK https://t.co/ik8WPDvBHB — Troy Fabiano (@UKCoachFabiano) November 12, 2024

The women's soccer program is preparing for an exciting opportunity this Friday, when the Cats host the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It's Kentucky's first berth in the tournament since 2014, and they'll play West Virginia Friday at 7 p.m. at the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. Click here for ticket information.

