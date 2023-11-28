Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-27-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 11:19 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 11:21:18-05
Cats close out a victory vs. Cards (11-27-23)
Seven Rings for the Volleyball Cats (11-27-23)
Cats and Canes of similar build (11-27-23)
Wildcats volunteer at Salvation Army (11-27-23)

Kentucky football secures its fifth consecutive Governor's Cup against the Louisville Cardinals. Sierra Newton recaps the game for us.

Kentucky Volleyball will host the first NCAA tournament round at Rupp Arena after winning sole possession of the SEC Championship this weekend—the 7th SEC Championship in a row for the Cats.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18