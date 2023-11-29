Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (11-28-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 20:00:00-05
The Bowl Season Shuffle (11-28-23)
Kentucky Softball schedule reveal (11-28-23)
Get to Rupp for the Volleyball team!!

Now that Bowl season is upon us, college football players will make the decision to return to school, transfer or declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, and several Cats have done just that.

Senior running back Ray Davis forgoes his last season of eligibility to declare for the draft, while offensive lineman Eli Cox elects to use his COVID year for another season in blue.

