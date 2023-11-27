Kentucky running back Ray Davis declares for 2024 NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — After setting the record for most touchdowns in one season for the Kentucky Football program (20), senior running back Ray Davis announced his declaration for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Thank you Big Blue Nation 💙 pic.twitter.com/Cg2MbZfMqC — Re'Mahn Davis (@Ray_Davis07) November 27, 2023

Davis took to social media Monday afternoon to thank Big Blue Nation for showing him "the best parts of college football" and the Kentucky football staff for allowing him to "fine tune" his skills during his one season in Lexington.

"After long talks with my family and friends, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. This has always been a dream of mine and is a challenge I'm ready to take on. Forever the underdog."

The most notable game for number 1 came in week five against the Florida Gators. Davis had four total touchdowns and ran for 280 yards, etching his name into the record books as the third most all-time for a Kentucky player in a single game.

