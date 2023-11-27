Watch Now
Kentucky running back Ray Davis declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Ray Davis
Michelle Haas Hutchins/AP
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) celebrates after a large gain down the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
Ray Davis
Posted at 5:29 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 17:40:24-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — After setting the record for most touchdowns in one season for the Kentucky Football program (20), senior running back Ray Davis announced his declaration for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Davis took to social media Monday afternoon to thank Big Blue Nation for showing him "the best parts of college football" and the Kentucky football staff for allowing him to "fine tune" his skills during his one season in Lexington.

"After long talks with my family and friends, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. This has always been a dream of mine and is a challenge I'm ready to take on. Forever the underdog."

The most notable game for number 1 came in week five against the Florida Gators. Davis had four total touchdowns and ran for 280 yards, etching his name into the record books as the third most all-time for a Kentucky player in a single game.

