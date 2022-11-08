Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 11-7-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 20:00:47-05
UK soccer unbeaten, advances to Sun Belt semifinals (11-7-22)
UK beats Missouri (11-7-22)
Tom Leach joins the show (11-7-22)
Off Days: Brennan Canada

The No. 2 UK men's soccer team is surviving and advancing in this year's Sun Belt Conference Tournament, thanks to Kentucky's 2-1 win over South Carolina. See how the Cats got it done, and hear from one of the assistant coaches.

Kentucky football is bowl eligible after a win over Missouri. Hear from Rich Scangarello, Will Levis, Mark Stoops, Trevin Wallace and Tom Leach.

Plus, our "Off Days, with Kentucky basketball" series continues with Brennan Canada. See how he spend his time away from the game. Click here for more.

