BBN Tonight: full episode 12-05-24

One day after National Signing Day, Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Dane Key made the same announcement yesterday. Hear from head coach Mark Stoops as he prepares to hire another wide receivers coach. Plus, an updated look at the roster for next season with the portal decisions and one additional signing for the class of 2025.

Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope believes his team can "ring the bell" after falling to Clemson earlier this week. Jack Goose Givens joins Maggie Davis in the studio with his take ahead of UK's trip to Seattle to play No. 7 Gonzaga.

Then, we're reliving the women's team's win over top-20 Illinois.

Plus, Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor is one of three finalists for this year's Lou Groza award. Click here to cast your ballot and help him win!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com. This week's episode will feature insight into football's national signing day haul, as well as an extended preview of Kentucky vs. Gonzaga.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.