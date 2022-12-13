Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-12-22)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 20:00:19-05
Jay Boulware joins UK Football coaching staff (12-12-22)
Wildcats Class of 2023 face off (12-12-22)
Coach Cal wants more from Toppin (12-12-22)
UK football presented Music City Bowl guitar (12-12-22)

Kentucky football names Jay Boulware as the new running backs and special teams coordinator, replacing John Settle. Boulware brings 20+ years of experience to the team.

Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards, two Class of 2023 Wildcats, faced each other this weekend. Coach John Calipari and Coach Orlando Antigua were there to support them.

Tom Leach joins us to talk about the Wildcats' win over Yale and much more.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community