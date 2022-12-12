Kentucky hires Jay Boulware as running backs/special teams coach

The Kentucky football program has found its next running backs and special teams coach. Jay Boulware is joining UK's coaching staff, and he's bringing more than 20 years of Power 5 experience with him.

Coach Boulware began his career in 1994 at his alma mater, Texas, as a graduate assistant after a medical condition ended his playing career with the Longhorns. Since then, he's made stops at Northern Illinois, Arizona, Stanford, Utah, Iowa State, Auburn, Oklahoma and most recently, a return trip to Texas beginning in January 2020. During his second stint in Austin, he held the title Associate Head Coach for special teams/tight ends.

Most recently, he served as an offensive intern for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he worked specifically with the running backs, including UK’s all-time leading rusher, Benny Snell Jr.

The 50-year-old has coached running backs, special teams and tight ends throughout his career.

“I want to thank Coach Stoops for giving me this amazing opportunity,” Boulware said in a press release. “I've known and worked with the Stoops family for many years, and I've followed Mark's career for a long time. I'm honored to be on his coaching staff, as I have the utmost respect for him and the work he's done at Kentucky. I'm looking forward to helping him continue the success he's built here in the Bluegrass.”

Boulware's aforementioned connection to the Stoops family stems from the time he spent time working with both Bob and Mike Stoops while working for the Oklahoma Sooners.

“I'm thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” Mark Stoops said via press release. “I've known Jay from his time with my brother, Bob, at Oklahoma. I've always been impressed with him and his work ethic. He brings a wide range of experience coaching running backs and in recruiting, along with his expertise and success with special teams. That's what I was looking for in this position and Jay is well-regarded in all those areas.”

Boulware is replacing John Settle, who held the same title as running backs and special teams coach. Settle spent two seasons with the Wildcats but was fired in late November.

In addition to his responsibilities with the backs and his duties as special teams coordinator, Boulware will also be expected to make his mark on the recruiting trail. Before this hire was official, Mark Stoops was asked about what qualities he wanted to see in the winning candidate:

“A lot of things,” Stoops said. “Obviously, a dynamic person, a person that can handle the room and coach his position. Once again, just as I talked about players, that talent level has to be there, first and foremost. But then I think personality matters, bringing something else to it. Are you a dynamic recruiter? Do you bring something in special teams? There’s several things that you can factor into it and I have great candidates that I’ve talked to.”

The recruiting element of this job will be important from the very start of Boulware's tenure in Lexington, as the Wildcats look to replace several running backs this off-season - namely, Chris Rodriguez.

Fellow running backs Kavosiey Smoke and Mike Drennen have already entered the transfer portal. Here's a look at who is expected to suit up for the Wildcats in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31st:

Where things stand for Kentucky football's running backs for this year's Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa.

