Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-13-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 20:00:29-05
Remembering Mike Leach (12-13-22)
Devin Booker's high school jersey retired (12-13-22)
Catching up with Key (12-13-22)

Mississippi State football coach and former Kentucky offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Leach has passed away. We take a look back at the impact he's had in Kentucky and football on all levels.

Former Wildcat, Devin Booker's high school jersey is now hanging in the rafters of Moss Point High School.

After a record-setting first season, the football true freshman Dane Key talks one-on-one with BBN Tonight's Anna Tarullo.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community