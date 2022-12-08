Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-7-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 20:00:30-05
Will Levis: Not playing in Music City Bowl (12-7-22)
Tom talks Levis decision and more (12-7-22)
Catching up with Eli Cox (12-7-22)
Gillian Davey winning! (12-7-22)

The news of the day: Will Levis will not play in the Music City Bowl and officially declares for the 2023 NFL Draft.

We discuss that with Tom Leach and his time in London, England with the men's basketball team.

We hear from Coach Kyra Elzay ahead of the women's team's match-up with Minnesota.

Junior center Eli Cox talk sone-on-one with UK Sports Network's Curtis Burch.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

