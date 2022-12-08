BBN Tonight Full Episode (12-7-22)

The news of the day: Will Levis will not play in the Music City Bowl and officially declares for the 2023 NFL Draft.

We discuss that with Tom Leach and his time in London, England with the men's basketball team.

We hear from Coach Kyra Elzay ahead of the women's team's match-up with Minnesota.

Junior center Eli Cox talk sone-on-one with UK Sports Network's Curtis Burch.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.