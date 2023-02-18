Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (2-17-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 20:00:06-05
Production out of the gate vs. Tennessee (2-17-23)
The Journey: Tennessee (2-17-23)
Modernizing Memorial (2-17-23)

Kentucky faces Tennessee on Saturday for the second time this season. The Cats are coming into this one a little wounded but ready. Antonio Reeves and Cason Wallace say their top priority is early production.

Kentucky Athletics will be testing a pilot program that allows the sale of alcoholic beverages at Baseball and Softball home games this season.

Mitch Barnhart also shared his excitement for the renovations coming to Memorial Coliseum and Nutter Fieldhouse.

