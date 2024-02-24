Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight: full episode 2-23-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 20:00:01-05
BBN Tonight full episode 2-23-24
Previewing Cats vs. Crimson Tide (2-23-24)
SEC Trailblazers (2-23-24)
Celebrating UK Athletics this Black History Month (2-23-24)
Spring Game is back! (2-23-24)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis preview Kentucky basketball's upcoming game against Alabama. Hear from Nate Oats and Adou Thiero.

We also celebrate Black History Month with UK Athletics legends, including Nate Northington, Dawn Walters and Goose Givens.

Stick around because news just dropped that Kentucky football is bringing back the spring game this season! We have the details.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com. This week's episode will feature more UK vs. Bama preview, with Christi Thomas and Cameron Mills joining Kinsey Lee in the studio.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18