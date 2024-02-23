UK Football's Blue-White Spring Game returns to Kroger Field on Saturday, April 13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football has announced their Blue-White Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 13.

The game is tentatively scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m., and free parking will be available in the lots surrounding Kroger Field. Spring Practice is tentatively scheduled to begin March 19.

Fans can sit within the lower bowl, and the upper decks won't open unless the lower bowl fills. All standard seating will be open and general admission, except for Sections 25-27 (Club Level), Loge Level, and specific seating blocks designated for the football program.

The game will return to Kroger Field for the first time since 2022, as the playing surface in Kroger Field was being replaced last year.

Those not attending the game in person can watch it on SEC Network+.

