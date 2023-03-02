Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-1-23)

Posted at 8:18 PM, Mar 01, 2023
UK Women's Basketball Win 1st Round of SEC Tournament 3/01/23
NFL Combine Preview 3/01/23
MBB: Auburn Win Recap 3/01/23
Get Ready for Keeneland 3/01/23

After a scuffle in the first half against Florida, the Kentucky Women's Basketball team found their groove to survive and advance to the next game. BBN Tonight's Austin Pollack is in Greenville, SC with all the coverage.

The NFL Combine is this week. Will Levis, Tashawn Manning, Chris Rodriguez and Carrington Valentine are all in Indianapolis preparing. During the Combine, C-Rod is finding a way to spread awareness and raise funds for those battling Lupus.

Kentucky Men's Basketball freshman Ugonna Onyenso is asking for BBN's help with getting clean water wells to those in need in Nigeria.

