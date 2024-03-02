BBN Tonight full episode 3-1-24

It's finally March! Get ready for the next month of college basketball with Jack Goose Givens, who's in studio to preview Kentucky vs. Arkansas. Hear his take on UK's recent come-from-behind win over Mississippi State, as well as how the Wildcats (including Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner) can help keep it going this weekend against the Razorbacks.

Plus, we have the latest installment of "The Journey," covering UK's win in Starkville from Reed Sheppard's perspective. Click here for the full feature.

Then, it's our final feature with the Kentucky gymnastics seniors! Tonight, it's a "perfect 10" with the Wildcat who's earned three flawless scores this season, Raena Worley! Click here to watch the rest of this series.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.