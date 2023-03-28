Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-27-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 20:00:00-04
Spring Football Reports (3-27-23)
Tom Leach weighs in on off-season decisions (3-27-23)
Laney Frye leads Wildcats in Clemson Invitational (3-27-23)
DanceBlue raises over $1.6 million (3-27-23)

The post-basketball season shuffle has begun for the Kentucky Wildcats. It's reported that senior point guardSahvir Wheeler has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Kentucky.

Head football coach Mark Stoops wasn't too pleased with the performance of his Wildcats over the weekend, but luckily it's spring ball and there's time to make corrections.

Leadership continues to be at the forefront of football.

A Wildcat roundup shows that the University of Kentucky Athletics Department is BUSY!

And DanceBlue raises $1.6 million in funds to help Kentucky Hospital's hematology and oncology clinic.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community