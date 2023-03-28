BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-27-23)

The post-basketball season shuffle has begun for the Kentucky Wildcats. It's reported that senior point guardSahvir Wheeler has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Kentucky.

Head football coach Mark Stoops wasn't too pleased with the performance of his Wildcats over the weekend, but luckily it's spring ball and there's time to make corrections.

Leadership continues to be at the forefront of football.

A Wildcat roundup shows that the University of Kentucky Athletics Department is BUSY!

And DanceBlue raises $1.6 million in funds to help Kentucky Hospital's hematology and oncology clinic.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.