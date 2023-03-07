BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-6-23)

The Cats traveled to Arkansas without a point guard and came back with a 88-79 victory, thanks to a big push from a career-high 37 points from Antonio Reeves and 21 points from Jacob Toppin. UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk about the amazing end to the regular season.

Four Wildcats win SEC honors, including Reeves earning the Co-Sixth-Man of the Year award.

Spring football is here! Head Coach Mark Stoops took the podium to catch BBN up on all the post-season happenings.

Kentucky Gymnastics went undefeated in Memorial Coliseum this season,the first time since 1984. Baseball swept Indiana State.

