Four Wildcats named to SEC Coaches Men's Basketball Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — The Southeastern Conference unveiled its men’s basketball postseason awards selected by the league’s 14 head coaches, and four Kentucky Wildcats are on the list.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves received Co-Sixth-Man of the Year alongside Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly.

Oscar Tshiebwe was named to First Team, while freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston were named to the All-Freshmen Team.

LEX 18

The full list below:

2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards

First Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama



Colin Castleton, Florida



Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky



Tolu Smith, Mississippi State



Kobe Brown, Missouri



Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee



Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M



Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Mark Sears, Alabama



Anthony Black, Arkansas



Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn



Wendell Green Jr., Auburn



KJ Williams, LSU



Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee



Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama



Davonte Davis, Arkansas



Colin Castleton, Florida



Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee



Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Bradley, Alabama



Noah Clowney, Alabama



Brandon Miller, Alabama



Anthony Black, Arkansas



Riley Kugel, Florida



Chris Livingston, Kentucky



Cason Wallace, Kentucky



Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina



Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.