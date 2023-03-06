Watch Now
Four Wildcats named to SEC Coaches Men's Basketball Awards

Posted at 2:16 PM, Mar 06, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — The Southeastern Conference unveiled its men’s basketball postseason awards selected by the league’s 14 head coaches, and four Kentucky Wildcats are on the list.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves received Co-Sixth-Man of the Year alongside Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly.

Oscar Tshiebwe was named to First Team, while freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston were named to the All-Freshmen Team.

The full list below:

2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards

First Team

  • Brandon Miller, Alabama
  • Colin Castleton, Florida
  • Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
  • Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
  • Kobe Brown, Missouri
  • Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
  • Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
  • Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

Second Team

  • Mark Sears, Alabama
  • Anthony Black, Arkansas
  • Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
  • Johni Broome, Auburn
  • Wendell Green Jr., Auburn
  • KJ Williams, LSU
  • Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
  • Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

  • Charles Bediako, Alabama
  • Davonte Davis, Arkansas
  • Colin Castleton, Florida
  • Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
  • Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

  • Jaden Bradley, Alabama
  • Noah Clowney, Alabama
  • Brandon Miller, Alabama
  • Anthony Black, Arkansas
  • Riley Kugel, Florida
  • Chris Livingston, Kentucky
  • Cason Wallace, Kentucky
  • Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina
  • Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

