Four Wildcats named to SEC Coaches Men's Basketball Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — The Southeastern Conference unveiled its men’s basketball postseason awards selected by the league’s 14 head coaches, and four Kentucky Wildcats are on the list.
Senior guard Antonio Reeves received Co-Sixth-Man of the Year alongside Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly.
Oscar Tshiebwe was named to First Team, while freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston were named to the All-Freshmen Team.
The full list below:
2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards
First Team
- Brandon Miller, Alabama
- Colin Castleton, Florida
- Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
- Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
- Kobe Brown, Missouri
- Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
- Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
- Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
Second Team
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Anthony Black, Arkansas
- Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Wendell Green Jr., Auburn
- KJ Williams, LSU
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
- Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
- Charles Bediako, Alabama
- Davonte Davis, Arkansas
- Colin Castleton, Florida
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
- Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
- Jaden Bradley, Alabama
- Noah Clowney, Alabama
- Brandon Miller, Alabama
- Anthony Black, Arkansas
- Riley Kugel, Florida
- Chris Livingston, Kentucky
- Cason Wallace, Kentucky
- Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina
- Julian Phillips, Tennessee
Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama
Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
