BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-6-24)

The Men's basketball team closes the regular season at Rupp Arena with a 9 o'clock tip against Vanderbilt.

Our Maggie Davis has the final senior spotlight with Mr. Consistent, Antonio Reeves.

Kinsey Lee is in Greenville with the latest from the March Miracles. The Women's team defeated Georgia 64-50 in the opening round of the SEC tournament.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.