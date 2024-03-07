Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (3-6-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 20:05:54-05
Senior Spotlight: Antonio Reeves

The Men's basketball team closes the regular season at Rupp Arena with a 9 o'clock tip against Vanderbilt.

Our Maggie Davis has the final senior spotlight with Mr. Consistent, Antonio Reeves.

Kinsey Lee is in Greenville with the latest from the March Miracles. The Women's team defeated Georgia 64-50 in the opening round of the SEC tournament.

