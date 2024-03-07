Antonio Reeves: The Relentless Pursuit

Senior Spotlight: Antonio Reeves

"He's a three-level scorer. He's got the layup, he's got that floater mid-game and he's got the three. The biggest thing he's doing is he's defending and he's coming up with rebounds," John Calipari said following his team's win over Auburn. "He's a knock-down shooter and makes free throws? He's made himself a pro."

Key word: made himself a pro.

For Antonio Reeves, it didn't happen overnight - although, it did start early.

"I bought him a rim for the yard. I knew he was special," Antonio's father, Anthony, told BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis. "Every time I get off work and go in the back yard, he’s back there. 24 hours a day. We’d have to make him come in the house."

"You'd have to make him come inside?," Davis asked.

"Make him."

"To stop practicing?"

"Stop practicing! He wouldn’t even eat! He’d be this little," the elder Reeves remembers with a laugh, holding up a single index finger. "His ribs would be showing. We gotta have you eat some food and get bigger! 'Alright, Dad! Gimme one more shot! One more shot!'"

That work ethic is what helped Reeves achieve his dream of playing collegiate basketball. He got his start at Illinois State, where he put up better numbers in each of his three seasons with the Redbirds - seven points per game as a freshman, 12 as a sophomore and 20 as a junior.

"I was just focusing on getting better and improving each year," Antonio said.

When he entered the transfer portal ahead of his senior season, Kentucky came calling.

"Him going to UK is unbelievable," Anthony said. "We did not believe that. I knew he was a good basketball player, but every year Antonio got better and better."

"Man, it’s great. It’s a blessing for real."

Watch the full story to hear more about Antonio's relationship with his dad (including what they talk about after a big win), Antonio daily practice routine and his path to his spot on Kentucky's all-time scorers list.

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight has featured each member of this year's senior class throughout the week, weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.

Tre Mitchell: Family Man

Kareem Watkins: Bonds of Brotherhood

Brennan Canada: Kentucky's Own