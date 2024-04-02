Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-1-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 20:00:03-04
Kentucky Baseball + Softball teams winning weekend (4-1-24)
Men's Tennis stays winning (4-1-24)
"Pressure is a privilege" more with incoming Wildcats (4-1-24)
In Memoriam of Kate Kaufling (4-1-24)

It may be April Fools Day, but these Bat Cats are no joke! Kentucky Baseball completed an Easter Sunday sweep at Ole Miss.

The softball team hosted SEC for Alabama, and fifth-year Rylea Smith hits the walk-off to win the series, 2-1.

Tom Leach joins the show to discuss the latest on the Wildcats.

Kentucky Dance Team member Kate Kaufling has passed away, we take a moment to remember the light she shined on the team.

