BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-1-24)

It may be April Fools Day, but these Bat Cats are no joke! Kentucky Baseball completed an Easter Sunday sweep at Ole Miss.

The softball team hosted SEC for Alabama, and fifth-year Rylea Smith hits the walk-off to win the series, 2-1.

Tom Leach joins the show to discuss the latest on the Wildcats.

Kentucky Dance Team member Kate Kaufling has passed away, we take a moment to remember the light she shined on the team.

BBN Tonight

