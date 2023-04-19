Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-18-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 20:09:05-04
Mitch Barnhart proud of UK Athletics ahead of Director's Cup (4-18-23)
Tyrell Ajian: Pre-NFL Draft Interview (4-18-23)
Previewing SEC Championships with Campbell Kremer (4-18-23)
Stunt finishes as national D1 runner up (4-18-23)

The University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart sits down exclusively with Keith Farmer to discuss the athletic year, Memorial Coliseum renovations, and the news of the day: women's basketball, gymnastics, and volleyball teams will use Rupp Arena as their home for the 2023-'24 seasons.

Tyrell Ajian is another Kentucky DB looking to find a home during the NFL Draft.

Men's Golf's Campbell Kremer previews the SEC Championships and how the team got there.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

