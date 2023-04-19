BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-18-23)

The University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart sits down exclusively with Keith Farmer to discuss the athletic year, Memorial Coliseum renovations, and the news of the day: women's basketball, gymnastics, and volleyball teams will use Rupp Arena as their home for the 2023-'24 seasons.

Tyrell Ajian is another Kentucky DB looking to find a home during the NFL Draft.

Men's Golf's Campbell Kremer previews the SEC Championships and how the team got there.

