Indoor teams impacted by Memorial Coliseum renovations will play in Rupp Arena in 2023-'24

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky women's basketball, gymnastics, and volleyball teams will use Rupp Arena as their home for the 2023-'24 seasons while Memorial Coliseum is going through renovations.

There will be some dates when Rupp Arena is not available. In that case, UK will use Transylvania's Clive M. Beck Center for some home dates.

Memorial Coliseum was built back in 1950 at a cost of $4 million and it's now going through an $82 million dollar upgrade that will bring air conditioning, better seating, lighting, and sound.

It houses women's basketball, gymnastics, volleyball, and STUNT. The first three will compete this season at Rupp Arena while STUNT will announce its home venue soon. The team has already successfully hosted events at other campus venues this year and is in the process of finishing plans for next season.

The volleyball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, and STUNT teams will release their 2023-24 schedules soon and season ticket information will follow shortly after. All current season ticket holders in each sport will receive an email with further details once renewal invoices have been posted to their online accounts. Fans interested in becoming new season ticket holders can fill out a form at ukathletics.com.

Fans interested in contributing directly to the project can do so at uky.networkforgood.com and Big Blue Nation is encouraged to contribute on Wednesday, April 19 to the "One Day for UK" fund at onedayforuk.uky.edu. You may also contact the K Fund at 859-257-6300.