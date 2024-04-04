BBN Tonight: Full Episode 4-3-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis talk Kentucky basketball headlines and the latest rumblings coming from UK football's spring practices. Hear from one freshman who's ready to wear the jersey number of a legendary Wildcat, and get a glimpse of how UK's new wide receivers coach, Daikiel Shorts, is leading his group this spring.

Then, meet one of Coach Short's spring standouts! Hardley Gilmore is just a freshman (and a young one, at that!), but he's already impressing his coaches with his talent and work ethic. Maggie talks with the Florida native about the transition to college, the advice he's getting from his fellow wide receivers (Barion Brown called him a "freak of nature!"), and the three words he uses to describe himself.

Even though baseball's game against Louisville and softball's matchup with Northern Kentucky had to be rescheduled, you can still catch up on the latest for both programs.

Stick around for the latest on UK golfers Laney Frye and Jensen Castle!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.