BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-4-23)

Kentucky basketball shooting guard,Antonio Reeves declared for the NBA Draft earlier today. He plans to test the waters while maintaining his college eligibility.

Football recaps spring open practice over the weekend and what the team still needs to work on.

Softball snaps Georgia's win streak with a 4-0 win on Monday.

