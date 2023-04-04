Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-4-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:58 PM, Apr 04, 2023
Antonio Reeves: Testing the NBA waters (4-4-23)
Barion Brain Game (4-4-23)
UK Softball snap UGA's win streak (4-4-23)
Women's tennis vs. Ohio State (4-4-23)

Kentucky basketball shooting guard,Antonio Reeves declared for the NBA Draft earlier today. He plans to test the waters while maintaining his college eligibility.

Football recaps spring open practice over the weekend and what the team still needs to work on.

Softball snaps Georgia's win streak with a 4-0 win on Monday.

