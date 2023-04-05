BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-5-23)

Kentucky Basketball freshman Ugonna Onyenso has entered the transfer portal. The Athletic was first to report the 7-footer's decision.

Baseball is having an amazing season, so we brought the voice of the team on to chat about it. Darren Headrick gives us a closer look at this 26-3 team.

Football offensive coordinator Liam Coen talked about the extra snaps freshman tight end Khamari Anderson has gotten this spring. Coen seems pretty impressed with him, so Keith Farmer talked one-on-one with him.

The competition for QB two is up for grabs. Kaiya Sheron and Destin Wade both have a strong case for the position.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.