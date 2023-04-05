Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-5-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:58 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 19:58:03-04
Ugo to the portal (4-5-23)
Meet Khamari Anderson (4-5-23)
QB 2: Up for grabs (4-5-23)
Kentucky Volleyball vs. Purdue (4-5-23)

Kentucky Basketball freshman Ugonna Onyenso has entered the transfer portal. The Athletic was first to report the 7-footer's decision.

Baseball is having an amazing season, so we brought the voice of the team on to chat about it. Darren Headrick gives us a closer look at this 26-3 team.

Football offensive coordinator Liam Coen talked about the extra snaps freshman tight end Khamari Anderson has gotten this spring. Coen seems pretty impressed with him, so Keith Farmer talked one-on-one with him.

The competition for QB two is up for grabs. Kaiya Sheron and Destin Wade both have a strong case for the position.

