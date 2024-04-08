BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-8-24)

Kentucky Men's Basketball Coach John Calipari may be looking for a change. ESPN's Pete Thameland many others report that Calipari is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Arkansas.

We take a look at how this season ended and what fans around Lexington have to say.

