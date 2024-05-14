BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-13-24)

With every new Kentucky Men's basketball member, a "boom" is tweeted. Maggie Davis sat down with Cody Fueger, the assistant coach responsible for the tweets that stir Big Blue fans.

The SEC released Kentucky's opponents for the 2024-25 season.

Kentucky Baseball moves up to the number two spot on the Division 1 top 25 poll! We recap the Florida series from the weekend.

The Men's Tennis team has graduated from super to elite! The Wildcats took down Harvard to close out their season at the Boone Tennis Center.

500 Strong is a Kentucky 15 Club collective dedicated to supporting the Kentucky Football program past and present. In their inaugural event, they hosted "An Evening with John Legend." Kinsey Lee and Sierra Newton have more from the night.

Tonight, we remember our friend and graphics artist, Billy Joe Williamson, Jr. He's worked at LEX 18 for 21 years and is a big part of making this show look the way it does.

