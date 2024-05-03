Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (5-2-24)

Posted at 10:38 PM, May 02, 2024
Kentucky vs. Arkansas near sell out (5-2-24)
One-on-one with Kentucky Baseball's Johnny Hummel (5-2-24)
Kentucky Golf season honors (5-2-24)
Horsey & Robinson start NFL Rookie Camp (5-2-24)

No. 8 Kentucky Baseball hosts no. 2 Arkansas at Kentucky Proud Park this weekend. We hear from head coach Nick Mingione.

The Men's Tennis team is hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Our Sierra Newton talked to seniors Taha Baadi and Josh Lapadat about their first match against DePaul on Friday.

Maggie Davis learns more about relief pitcher Johnny HUmmel and his fascination for the Pixar classic, "Cars."

