BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-11-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 11, 2024

The Bat Cats officially play NC State in their first game of the College World Series on Saturday in Omaha!

Emilien Pitre and Ryan Waldschmidt were named to the ABCA/Rawlings Midwest All-Region teams.

We now know the remaining schedule for the 2024 SEC Football season.

