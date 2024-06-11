Watch Now
Television start times, windows announced for remainder of 2024 SEC Football Season

Elliott Hess
Kroger Field. Kentucky falls to Tennessee 33-27. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jun 11, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — ESPN announced the remainder of college football TV assignments Tuesday afternoon. Listed are Kentucky’s times:

  • vs. Southern Miss: 7:45 - SEC Network
  • vs. South Carolina: 3:30 - ABC
  • vs. Georgia: 7:30 - ABC
  • vs. Ohio: 12:45 - SEC Network
  • @ Ole Miss: noon - ABC or ESPN
  • vs. Vanderbilt: flex - No channel assignment at this time
  • @ Florida : flex - No channel assignment at this time
  • vs. Auburn: night - No channel assignment at this time
  • @ Tennessee: night - No channel assignment at this time
  • vs. Murray State: 1:30 - ESPN+/SECN+
  • @ Texas: flex - No channel assignment at this time
  • vs. UofL: flex - No channel assignment at this time

Clarification from ESPN for weeks 4-14:

Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start

Flex: Either afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET kickoff) OR night (6-8 p.m. ET kickoff) windows

LINK TO FULL TELEVISION START TIME/WINDOW FOR 2024 SEC FOOTBALL SEASON

