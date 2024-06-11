Television start times, windows announced for remainder of 2024 SEC Football Season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — ESPN announced the remainder of college football TV assignments Tuesday afternoon. Listed are Kentucky’s times:

vs. Southern Miss: 7:45 - SEC Network



vs. South Carolina: 3:30 - ABC



vs. Georgia: 7:30 - ABC



vs. Ohio: 12:45 - SEC Network



@ Ole Miss: noon - ABC or ESPN



vs. Vanderbilt: flex - No channel assignment at this time



@ Florida : flex - No channel assignment at this time



vs. Auburn: night - No channel assignment at this time



@ Tennessee: night - No channel assignment at this time



vs. Murray State: 1:30 - ESPN+/SECN+



@ Texas: flex - No channel assignment at this time



vs. UofL: flex - No channel assignment at this time

Clarification from ESPN for weeks 4-14:

Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start

Flex: Either afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET kickoff) OR night (6-8 p.m. ET kickoff) windows

LINK TO FULL TELEVISION START TIME/WINDOW FOR 2024 SEC FOOTBALL SEASON

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.