BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-15-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 15, 2023
2024 UK Football opponents revealed (6-15-23)
Introducing John Welch! (6-15-23)
Outdoor track season recap (6-15-23)

The SEC has announced the football schedule for the 2024 season, and some changes are taking place for the Wildcats. No Missouri, Mississippi State, or Texas A&M matchups for Kentucky, but they will see Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas.

Keith Farmer sits down with the newest assistant coach for the men's basketball team, John Welch. He is no stranger to the team due to his son Riley, a former walk-on and graduate assistant. Welch brings his 20 years of NBA experience and 10+ years prior of college ball to the Wildcats.

