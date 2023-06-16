BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-15-23)

The SEC has announced the football schedule for the 2024 season, and some changes are taking place for the Wildcats. No Missouri, Mississippi State, or Texas A&M matchups for Kentucky, but they will see Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas.
🚨 KENTUCKY FOOTBALL OPPONENTS IN 2024 🚨— BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) June 14, 2023
Home games:
Auburn
Georgia
South Carolina
Vanderbilt
Away games:
@ Florida
@ Ole Miss
@ Tennessee
@ Texas
Keith Farmer sits down with the newest assistant coach for the men's basketball team, John Welch. He is no stranger to the team due to his son Riley, a former walk-on and graduate assistant. Welch brings his 20 years of NBA experience and 10+ years prior of college ball to the Wildcats.
"That's just the difference." @KentuckyMBB's newest assistant coach says #BBN stands out from the rest! John Welch's first interview in the Bluegrass airs tonight at 7:30 p.m. only on BBN Tonight. pic.twitter.com/KNh0sRXApV— BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) June 15, 2023
