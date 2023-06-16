BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-15-23)

The SEC has announced the football schedule for the 2024 season, and some changes are taking place for the Wildcats. No Missouri, Mississippi State, or Texas A&M matchups for Kentucky, but they will see Auburn, Ole Miss, and Texas.

🚨 KENTUCKY FOOTBALL OPPONENTS IN 2024 🚨



Home games:

Auburn

Georgia

South Carolina

Vanderbilt



Away games:

@ Florida

@ Ole Miss

@ Tennessee

@ Texas — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) June 14, 2023

Keith Farmer sits down with the newest assistant coach for the men's basketball team, John Welch. He is no stranger to the team due to his son Riley, a former walk-on and graduate assistant. Welch brings his 20 years of NBA experience and 10+ years prior of college ball to the Wildcats.

"That's just the difference." @KentuckyMBB's newest assistant coach says #BBN stands out from the rest! John Welch's first interview in the Bluegrass airs tonight at 7:30 p.m. only on BBN Tonight. pic.twitter.com/KNh0sRXApV — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) June 15, 2023

