BBN Tonight full episode 6-25-24

Mark Pope talks with the Kentucky media for the first time since beginning practice. Hear how he's making this job his own (plus cookies!). We also have a behind-the-scenes look at Travis Perry's journey from Lyon County to Lexington.

We'll also continue our "meet the Wildcats" series, with Keith Farmer's one-on-one conversation with Perry. They talk about how Perry got his start with the sport, the biggest adjustment he expects as he moves to the college game, which accomplishment on his lengthy resume he's the most proud of, what part of the UK basketball experience he's most excited for, and why he wears jersey No. 11.

Stick around because we also have more information on a fun and meaningful event coming up later this week at the Central Bank Center. The Kentucky Blood Drive needs donors to help them fulfill their needs this summer; if you donate, you'll be entered to win prizes such as Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets, as well as two passes to this summer's "The Basketball Tournament" in Rupp Arena. Eric Lindsey joins us with more details.

BBN Tonight

Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee host in the studio, while Sierra Newton reports from the Joe Craft Center on campus.

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.